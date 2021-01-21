Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to Buy

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $232.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Molina Healthcare have outperformed its industry in a year's time. It is poised for growth on the back of its developmental strategies, improving top line and its margin recovery. The company began an enterprise-wide restructuring program to streamline organizational structure to improve operational efficiency. The buyout of Magellan Health is anticipated to not only add to its capabilities but also enhance its geographic diversity. Its solid 2020 guidance should instill investor's confidence. The company also flaunts a solid capital position on balance sheet strength. However, its weak Marketplace business has not only resulted in membership decline but also led to a fall in premium revenues from this business. A Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 23% leave us positive as it is set to report its Q4 results on Feb 10.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOH. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.92.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $222.63 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $246.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.95 and its 200 day moving average is $197.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $39,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

