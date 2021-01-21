Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSPR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.95.

CSPR opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 640.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 69,591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth $96,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 279.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casper Sleep (CSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.