Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

ARNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE ARNC opened at $29.82 on Monday. Arconic has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arconic by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

