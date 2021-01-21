Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Sell

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viasat holds a leading position in the satellite and wireless communications market. The company continues to make progress on its ViaSat-3 global constellation amid the COVID-19 challenges. It has completed the rollout of its residential Internet service to all the states of Brazil. Its Internet service for Brazil uses bandwidth from the Telebras SGDC-1 satellite. Viasat’s Ka-band solutions enable business jet customers to enjoy high-speed Internet connectivity. However, it operates in a highly dynamic and competitive market. It expects to incur huge research & development costs due to the launch of ViaSat-3 satellites, which can materially affect margins. Integration risks related to acquisitions might hurt its near-term financials. In-flight connectivity weakness due to the pandemic is likely to affect Viasat’s revenues in fiscal 2021.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of VSAT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,943.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Viasat by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,455,000 after purchasing an additional 608,641 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Viasat by 21.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

