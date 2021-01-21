Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) to Hold

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $70,424.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,643 shares of company stock valued at $226,405. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

