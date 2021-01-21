Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) to Strong Sell

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEDU opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Bright Scholar Education worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Scholar Education (BEDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.