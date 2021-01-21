Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

AMPH opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $880.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,495 shares of company stock worth $140,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,439,000 after buying an additional 291,461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after buying an additional 140,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,682,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.