Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered American Campus Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 52.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

