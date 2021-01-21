Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) to Hold

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,661. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.79 million.

In other news, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $280,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $269,041.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

