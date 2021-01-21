Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on OMI. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

