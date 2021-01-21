Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) to Sell

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of LYV opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $64,768,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.