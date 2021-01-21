Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) to Hold

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

ERII has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. 238,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,304. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $830.28 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,296.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $199,039.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $3,612,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth about $1,693,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

