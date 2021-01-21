Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CPST opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 42,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

