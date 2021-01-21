Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.10). Twilio posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.88.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,384 shares of company stock worth $44,414,421 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.6% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $6.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.01 and its 200 day moving average is $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $398.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

