Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nephros’ earnings. Nephros posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nephros will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nephros.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 43.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,015 shares during the quarter. Nephros comprises approximately 1.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned about 3.42% of Nephros worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEPH traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,505. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.88. Nephros has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

