Zacks: Brokerages Expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($3.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 85.78% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%.

In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,358.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,928.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 50,500 shares of company stock worth $114,230 over the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FreightCar America by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FreightCar America by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 1,233,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,761. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.23. FreightCar America has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

