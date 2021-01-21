Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report earnings of $3.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $3.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $13.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.96 to $13.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.07 to $15.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

NYSE CP opened at $354.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.68. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

