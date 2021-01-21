Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.77). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of -0.21.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 9,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $196,304.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,983.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $976,613 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

