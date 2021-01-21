Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $133.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $137.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.72 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

