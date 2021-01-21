Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Telenav posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telenav.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ TNAV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. 281,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,763. The stock has a market cap of $228.96 million, a PE ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 0.39. Telenav has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Telenav by 70.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Telenav by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Telenav by 82.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Telenav during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

