Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $743,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,656 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 12,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,385. The company has a market cap of $367.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.83.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.