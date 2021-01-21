Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. Q2 posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $25,508,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. Insiders sold 242,022 shares of company stock worth $28,144,337 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Q2 by 87.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 146,889 shares during the period.

Shares of QTWO traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.19. The company had a trading volume of 591,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42. Q2 has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $135.32.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.