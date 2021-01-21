Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.15. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

In related news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Open Lending by 65.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $758,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

