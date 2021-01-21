Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

