Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. Intec Pharma reported earnings per share of ($2.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($4.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15).

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTEC shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTEC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 110,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,382. Intec Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Intec Pharma by 326.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intec Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

