Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) to post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). FSD Pharma reported earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FSD Pharma.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

HUGE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 606,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81. FSD Pharma has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $14.00.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FSD Pharma (HUGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.