Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Equillium posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equillium by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 536,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,841. The stock has a market cap of $141.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Equillium has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

