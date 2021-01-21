Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. CEVA reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 946,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,258. CEVA has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,591.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 196.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 55,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 45.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

