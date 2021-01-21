Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to post sales of $122.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.80 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $136.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $501.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.50 million to $503.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $490.30 million, with estimates ranging from $477.70 million to $502.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $122.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.05 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTB opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $36.10.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

