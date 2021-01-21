Zacks: Analysts Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,751.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 480,237 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at $14,027,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 288.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 369,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 93.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after buying an additional 287,799 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,433. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

