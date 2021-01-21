Zacks: Analysts Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Radware also posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. 130,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,655. Radware has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 97.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,485,000 after buying an additional 65,874 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 3.2% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,815,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 80,781 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 22.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 404,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 73,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

