Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Perrigo posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -721.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perrigo by 53.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 18.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

