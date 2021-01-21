Zacks: Analysts Expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will report $56.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $57.20 million. Nine Energy Service posted sales of $163.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year sales of $304.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $306.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $308.36 million, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $323.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nine Energy Service.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NINE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Nine Energy Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NINE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 270,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,192. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.74. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.