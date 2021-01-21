Zacks: Analysts Expect Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) will post $230,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. Miragen Therapeutics reported sales of $880,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.60 million, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Miragen Therapeutics.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 141.66%.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEN traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 17,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,029. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $85.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $392,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.