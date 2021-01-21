Zacks: Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post $194.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.30 million and the highest is $194.34 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $225.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $792.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.56 million to $792.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $795.45 million, with estimates ranging from $786.55 million to $816.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. 8,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,503. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

