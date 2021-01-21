Zacks: Analysts Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.64. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,358. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average of $83.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

