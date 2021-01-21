Zacks: Analysts Expect HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.41 Million

Brokerages predict that HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) will post $201.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $202.90 million. HMS posted sales of $163.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year sales of $680.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.30 million to $682.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $739.44 million, with estimates ranging from $728.60 million to $755.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CJS Securities cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. 1,192,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,347. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. HMS has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HMS by 170.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after buying an additional 1,562,189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HMS by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after buying an additional 961,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HMS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HMS by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 322,201 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

