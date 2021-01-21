Zacks: Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Cohu posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6,300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of COHU stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. Cohu has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $320,695.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,019.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,465,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 52,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cohu by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

