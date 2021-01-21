Zacks: Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 507,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,015,952. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after buying an additional 4,561,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,244 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $7,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,842 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 63,723 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.