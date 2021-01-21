Zacks: Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $1,489,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,926.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,134 shares of company stock worth $39,465,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.25. 1,018,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,807. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

