Zacks: Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.16. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $425,146.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,392 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 585,600 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,411,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,008,000 after purchasing an additional 253,490 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,700,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

