Zacks: Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). 8X8 reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million.

EGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $37.75 on Friday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $683,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $406,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,126 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

