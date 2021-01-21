Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.46. Twitter reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,477,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,437,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,097,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,673. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Twitter by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

