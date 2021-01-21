Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Announce -$1.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report ($1.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.62). The Boeing posted earnings of ($2.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($9.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.50) to ($8.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

The Boeing stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.22. The stock had a trading volume of 92,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,062,054. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average of $184.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in The Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

