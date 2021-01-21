Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. PTC posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,189. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $130.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.39, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

