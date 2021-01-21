Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce $213.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $216.83 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $193.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $834.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $833.49 million to $837.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $971.13 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.84.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $405.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,196. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 144.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.38.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Paycom Software by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 251,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $40,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.