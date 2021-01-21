Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Post $0.44 EPS

Analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.41. National Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $45.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.10.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1,127.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,378 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $20,003,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $11,259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after buying an additional 275,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 564,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after buying an additional 246,818 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

