Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lufax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lufax will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lufax.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

LU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

LU traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. 197,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.35. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

