Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Cloudera reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Cloudera stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,880. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 820,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

