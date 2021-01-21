Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to announce sales of $54.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.16 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $60.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $160.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.28 million to $160.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $176.23 million, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $181.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.77 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

AGFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AGFS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 2,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $106.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

